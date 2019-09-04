|
On August 31, 2019, Bill McWilliams, met his Lord and Savior; and it is with great sadness that his family announces his passing.
Bill was born August 21, 1948 and was raised in Concord, MA. He graduated from Concord Carlisle High School in 1966 and Lowell Technological Institute in 1970. Bill lived in Pelham, NH for 40 years before moving to Salem, NH. Before retirement, he worked at Pelham Hardware and McKittrick Industrial Supply.
Bill's family members include his wife of 46 years, Brenda (Collins) McWilliams and his sister-in-law, Janet (Collins) Giddings. He also leaves his brothers, James and Richard McWilliams, his nieces and nephews Bill Spellissy and Katie Cabrera and Justin McWilliams and Erika Walton. He also leaves several great nieces and great nephews. He was the son of the late Albert and Priscilla McWilliams and the brother of the late Connie Genest.
Bill was a member of Grace Bible Church of Dracut and enjoyed serving in the Communion Ministry and attending the men's prayer gatherings.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bill's life service on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Grace Bible Church, 517 Methuen St., Dracut, MA. All of those who would like to attend are welcome. Arrangements are by the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH. To leave an online condolence, please go to Bill's tribute page at www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019