Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Collinsville Bible Church
2075 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
Blanche A. Babcock


1928 - 2019
Blanche A. Babcock Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Blanche A. Babcock, age 90, passed away at D'Youville Senior Care Center on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was the dear wife of the late Nathan E. Babcock who died in 1998.

Born in Stoneham, MA on November 20, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Viola (Blair) Thompson. Blanche grew up in Winchester, MA, but later moved to Medford, MA where she completed her schooling. Following her education, she worked as a sales clerk for F.W. Woolworth in Medford Square. She then went on to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., and finally landed at an insurance company in Boston's financial district, where she worked for many years.

Blanche met her dear husband Nathan at a combined church choir function in 1956, and they were married on February 22, 1957. For their first years of marriage they lived in Allston, MA in an apartment above Nate's parents. They welcomed their first child Stephen in 1965, their second child Laurie in 1967, and their third child David in 1972. Blanche stayed home with the children and worked retail jobs in the evening. When they were of school age, she began working as a printing machine operator until moving to Lowell in 1982.

Blanche was an avid Red Sox fan and attended many games at Fenway Park. She also had a lifelong interest in singing in church choirs, and was a devoted member of Collinsville Bible Church since 1978. She also was a piano player, and began playing at the age of 9.

Surviving Blanche is her 3 children, Stephen Babcock and his wife Karen of Pelham, NH Laurie Donaway and her husband Ken of Orange, MA, and David Babcock and his longtime girlfriend Kristine Daley of Lowell; her brother, Larry Thompson, Jr. of Hampstead, NH; her three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Babcock

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, October 14 from 5 pm until 7 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held at Collinsville Bible Church, 2075 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday, October 15 at 10 am. Please meet at Church. Burial will follow in Lowell Cemetery, Lowell.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
