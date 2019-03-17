Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbiejo Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbiejo Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobbiejo Allen Obituary
Bobbiejo Allen of Lowell

Bobbiejo Allen born on September 16, 1973 passed away on March 2nd of organ failure. She was born and raised in Lowell in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Allen. Survived by her daughter Brittany Bernardini, mother Linda Allen, sisters Laura Allen and Wanda Allen, nephews Tyler Allen and Joey Bernardini and her niece Jennifer Bernardini. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our family will be holding a Celebration of Life party for Bobbiejo Allen on Saturday, April 13th 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW on Plain Street in Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.