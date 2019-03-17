|
Bobbiejo Allen of Lowell
Bobbiejo Allen born on September 16, 1973 passed away on March 2nd of organ failure. She was born and raised in Lowell in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Allen. Survived by her daughter Brittany Bernardini, mother Linda Allen, sisters Laura Allen and Wanda Allen, nephews Tyler Allen and Joey Bernardini and her niece Jennifer Bernardini. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our family will be holding a Celebration of Life party for Bobbiejo Allen on Saturday, April 13th 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW on Plain Street in Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019