Bobby Miller

Former Boston BruinBobby "Bo" Miller passed away at 64 years young on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL, leaving his family and friends with heavy hearts.Bobby was one of four siblings raised in Billerica, MA where he spent a significant portion of his childhood in the hockey rink. He was offered a full scholarship to UNH where he still holds the record for most points scored in a season. Bobby's years playing professional hockey took him throughout the US and Europe. At only 19 years old he was a member of the 1976 US Olympic Hockey team at Innsbruck, before going on to play for the Boston Bruins, Colorado Rockies, and the LA Kings, as well as for Finnish and Swiss hockey teams.While hockey was a big part of his life, that is not what defined him. He had an incredibly sharp wit and was quick to laugh. He was an avid gardener and connoisseur of lawn maintenance. Many a friendship was forged upon a shared love of music and live shows. He loved to go fishing on Martha's Vineyard where he spent summers with his family and friends, engaging in one form of debauchery or another. He enjoyed golfing with his sons and lovingly destroying his daughter in a friendly game of Cribbage. He had an affinity for his dogs which were always poorly trained. He loved his children, whose training was only slightly better, with all his heart.Bobby is survived by his children Meghan, Shawn, and Jake, and his siblings Mary Ellen Crosby and Paul Miller. The Miller clan is incredibly grateful to his companion, Juliana Apollonia, who cared for him in his last few weeks. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Miller and Katherine O'Meara Miller, and his sister Maureen.Upon his death, his children donated his brain and spinal cord tissue to BU's CTE Center, a research center investigating the long-term impacts of repetitive brain trauma in athletes.It was Bobby's wish to have his final resting place be between the Cape and Martha's Vineyard as he never felt more at peace than when he was at sea. This will take place at a future date, when loved ones can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to BU's CTE Center. We also kindly ask that you listen to "Moonlight Mile" by the Rolling Stones and remember him. It was one of his favorites.