1/1
Bobby Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Former Boston Bruin

Bobby "Bo" Miller passed away at 64 years young on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL, leaving his family and friends with heavy hearts.

Bobby was one of four siblings raised in Billerica, MA where he spent a significant portion of his childhood in the hockey rink. He was offered a full scholarship to UNH where he still holds the record for most points scored in a season. Bobby's years playing professional hockey took him throughout the US and Europe. At only 19 years old he was a member of the 1976 US Olympic Hockey team at Innsbruck, before going on to play for the Boston Bruins, Colorado Rockies, and the LA Kings, as well as for Finnish and Swiss hockey teams.

While hockey was a big part of his life, that is not what defined him. He had an incredibly sharp wit and was quick to laugh. He was an avid gardener and connoisseur of lawn maintenance. Many a friendship was forged upon a shared love of music and live shows. He loved to go fishing on Martha's Vineyard where he spent summers with his family and friends, engaging in one form of debauchery or another. He enjoyed golfing with his sons and lovingly destroying his daughter in a friendly game of Cribbage. He had an affinity for his dogs which were always poorly trained. He loved his children, whose training was only slightly better, with all his heart.

Bobby is survived by his children Meghan, Shawn, and Jake, and his siblings Mary Ellen Crosby and Paul Miller. The Miller clan is incredibly grateful to his companion, Juliana Apollonia, who cared for him in his last few weeks. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Miller and Katherine O'Meara Miller, and his sister Maureen.

Upon his death, his children donated his brain and spinal cord tissue to BU's CTE Center, a research center investigating the long-term impacts of repetitive brain trauma in athletes.



It was Bobby's wish to have his final resting place be between the Cape and Martha's Vineyard as he never felt more at peace than when he was at sea. This will take place at a future date, when loved ones can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to BU's CTE Center. We also kindly ask that you listen to "Moonlight Mile" by the Rolling Stones and remember him. It was one of his favorites.



View the online memorial for Bobby Miller

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen wolcott
October 9, 2020
What a wonderful neighbor you were! We had some good times with you! You have two wonderful children who have always loved you! You were a special person Bobby!
Anita & Tom
Friend
October 9, 2020
What a wonderful neighbor you were! We had some good times with you! You have two wonderful children who have always loved you! You were a special person Bobby!
Anita & Tom
Friend
October 9, 2020
What a wonderful neighbor you were! We had some good times with you! You have two wonderful children who have always loved you! You were a special person Bobby!
Anita & Tom
Friend
October 9, 2020
I will always remember Bobby as an all-around great person who had that special something or that undefined "it" factor. Bobby was a superb athlete, but it was his kindness and generosity that was a stand-out. Bobby had a quick wit that was uniquely his. I feel so very fortunate to have shared many joyful times with Bobby.
karen wolcott
Family
October 9, 2020
What a wonderful neighbor you were! We had some good times with you! You have two wonderful children who have always loved you! You were a special person Bobby!
Anita & Tom
Friend
October 9, 2020
Although we cousins didn’t get together often, I remember every visit to “Boston” as full of fun and great times. I was proud to call Bobbie my cousin and I know Nana and Grampy Ross were proud of him and all their American grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sending love and virtual hugs to the Millers and the family. We will plant a tree at the camp in the spring in his memory.
Ann Ross
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved