Beloved Mother and Grandmother
LOWELL
Mrs. Bonita "Bonnie" L. (Butler) Largy, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Bonnie was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Largy who passed away on January 27, 2014. They had been married 49 years.
Bonnie was born in Lowell on April 12, 1941. She was the daughter of the late James V. and Margaret (Orth) Butler. Bonnie attended the Washington and Morey Elementary Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1958. After high school she furthered her education at the University of Connecticut.
In high school, Bonnie worked as a Fashion Consultant at the A.G. Pollards Department Store in Lowell. She was also on the "Fashion Board" there.
After college, Bonnie worked for the New England Telephone Company as a service representative. Following her retirement, she worked for the City of Lowell Police Department as a Crossing Guard for the Washington School.
During her grammar school and high school years, her family took a yearly, 6 week, car tour through the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In her free time Bonnie loved to be with her family. She and Bill shared a love of Old Orchard Beach, Maine where they would spend summers with their children and grandchildren. Bonnie was so proud of her grandchildren, Sarah and William, and cherished time spent with them.
Bonnie is survived by her son James "Jay" Largy of Lowell, her granddaughter, Sarah Largy of Lowell and her grandson William Largy, of Nashua, NH and her nephew Everett Crotty of Billerica. Bonnie was the sister and best friend of Judith Crotty who predeceased her. She was the mother of the late Mark Largy who passed away in 2013.
At Mrs.Largy's request, all services were held privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Development, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020