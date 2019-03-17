Lowell Sun Obituaries
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Bonnie I. Tuohy Obituary
Bonnie I. Tuohy
Lifelong Westford resident

WESTFORD - Bonnie I. (Caron) Tuohy, a Westford resident, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Apple Valley Center following a period of declining health. She was 72.

Born in Ayer on September 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Raoul and Irene (Comey) Caron.

A lifelong resident of Westford, Bonnie graduated from Westford Academy. She was married to William J. Tuohy, Jr. for 49 years prior to his death in 2016.

Previous to her retirement, Bonnie worked as a group secretary for MIT Lincoln Labs at Hanscomb Air Force Base and Haystack Observatory in Westford.

Bonnie was an active volunteer at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Westford. She enjoyed visiting the beach, doing puzzles and caring for her beloved cats.

Surviving her are her two sons, Michael J. Tuohy of Ashburnham, and Matthew A. Tuohy of Nashua, NH; and her Godchild Kate Anstey.

TUOHY - At her request, services were held privately. Donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Westford Ambulance Fund, P.O Box 197, Westford, MA 01886. Arrangements are in the care of the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., WESTFORD. For condolences please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
