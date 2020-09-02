formerly of Littleton and Lowell, MA
LITCHFIELD, NH
Bonnie Mae Redding, 70, of Litchfield, NH (and formerly of Littleton, NH and Lowell, MA) passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She battled cancer victoriously for 4.5 years with grace, dignity, humanity, and bravery.
Bonnie will be missed forever and be remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and friend.
Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter of the late Louise (Richardson) and Alfred DesLauriers. She was the most dedicated daughter and sister to her siblings.
She was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1967 and was a graduate of Lemuel Shattuck Nursing School in Boston.
She married Robert M. Redding in 1972 and they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this past May. The family she created with her husband Bob was the pride and joy of her life.
She was a proud and devoted nurse and was a treasured mentor, colleague, and friend. She had a celebrated career at Litchfield/Hudson School District, Southern NH Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock-Nashua, and SNHMC Immediate Care-Hudson. Cancer forced her retirement, but her family and colleagues know she would have continued to care for patients with love and compassion for many more years.
Bonnie was a devout Catholic and had the heart of a true servant. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, religious educator, PTO board member, and even through her illness, continued her service at the Anne Marie House and the Nashua Soup Kitchen.
She loved the beach and the White Mountains, spending time with her family, adventures with her grandchildren, bargain shopping, dinners with her friends, and road trips.
She is survived by her husband Bob Redding, her daughters Stacie and her husband Scott Plourde of Goffstown, NH, Holly Redding Cooper and her husband Jeff Cooper of Chelmsford, MA, and Stephanie and her husband Dustin Parker of Deering, NH, and her beloved 8 grandchildren: Dylan & Kayla Parker, Mackenzie, Cassidie, & Camden Plourde, and Benjamin, Miles, & Grayson Redding Cooper.
Additionally, she is survived by her brother Barry and his wife, Jill DesLauriers of Hudson, NH and her sisters Jeannie McEleney of Chestnut Hill, MA, Lois and her husband, John Berard of Hollis, NH, Dale and her husband, Patrick Gower of Lowell, MA, Terry and her husband, Arthur Roddy of New Ipswich, NH, Barbara and her husband, Thomas Trainor of Pelham, NH, and her sister-in-law, Mary Katsirebas of Londonderry, NH.
She is survived by many adored Godchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She leaves behind countless cherished friends. She is predeceased by her brother Brian Deslauriers, her parents, and her brother-in-laws: James Katsirebas and John Redding.
The family expresses their most sincere gratitude to her providers Dr. Whitfield Growdon, Samantha Horne, RN, and the amazing care team at MGH Center for Gynecologic Oncology for the their brilliant, kind, and compassionate care they provided for Bonnie. The family expresses love and appreciation for the family and friends that walked with her through life, especially her dear friend Linda Clark of Lisbon, NH who was the most perfect caregiver to Bonnie and her family, during her final days.
Bonnie will be remembered and celebrated for her laughter, her fierce devotion to her family, her compassion, her generosity, her relentless spirit, and her Love.
Donations can be made in Bonnie's memory to Anne Marie House in Hudson, NH, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, and End 68 Hours of Hunger-Nashua, NH.
