Boonrueng "Bonnie" Gleason
of Lowell; age 72

Boonrueng "Bonnie" Gleason,Boonrueng "Bonnie" Gleason (nee Pancharoen), 72, died at home in the presence of her loving family.

For 42 years, Boonrueng was the cherished wife of David. She was the beloved mother of daughters Melanie and Nerissa, and the aunt of many nephews and nieces. Born in Sampran, Thailand, she was the daughter of Liub and Sungwan Pancharoen. She graduated from Thammasat University with honors, earning a degree in social work. Her diverse working career included jobs in the health care, manufacturing, defense and retail sectors.

Boonrueng met David in Cleveland, Ohio, and eventually moved to Lowell with their two daughters in 1986. She won the hearts of many in the Merrimack Valley who knew her personally and professionally. Throughout the course of her life and during her long battle with cancer, Boonrueng always rose to the challenge and was a fighter. For this and many other reasons, she was deeply admired and inspired her family and friends.

A reflective gathering will be held in the future at the proper time.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boonrueng's name. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
