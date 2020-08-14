1/1
Bradford "Brad" Buckley
1953 - 2020
a longtime resident of Nashua, NH

Mr. Bradford "Brad" Buckley a longtime resident of Nashua, NH, 66, died Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St.Joseph Hospital in Nashua surrounded by his family.

He was the beloved husband of Rachel (Fluet) Buckley with whom he celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past April 29th.

Born in Lowell, MA on August 15, 1953, the son of Barbara (Landry) Buckley of Nashua, NH and the late Gerald Buckley. He was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1971.

He retired from Silva's Package Store in Lawrence, MA after 35 years.

Brad enjoyed playing tennis with his friends, going to the beach and late night scat games.

Besides his wife and mother he is survived by a brother, Gerald Buckley of Northfield, NH; mother in law, Rita (Pelletier) Fluet of Andover, MA; a grandnephew and several sisters and brothers in law, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation only, Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex St. Chelmsford, MA. Memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
