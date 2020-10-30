CHELMSFORD
Bradford O. Emerson, age 89, a prominent lifelong resident of Chelmsford, died on October 27, 2020 at D'Youville Life & Wellness Community in Lowell. Born in Lowell, MA in 1931, he was the son of the late Theodore W. Emerson and Hester (Lambert) Emerson, and grew up at Emerson Farm, 11 North Road in Chelmsford Center. He was married for forty-nine years to his wife, Linda (Johnston) Emerson. Mr. Emerson attended Chelmsford Public Schools and graduated from Dean College in Franklin, MA in 1950. He furthered his education by taking real estate courses at Northeastern and Boston University. From 1953 to 1985, Brad was the owner and President of Emerson Real Estate, a residential and commercial real estate brokerage firm with seven offices throughout Greater Lowell. He was a past President of the Greater Lowell Board of Realtors, a Director of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors and was named Massachusetts "Realtor of the Year" in 1979. During and prior to this time, he also worked with Emerson Auctioneers, the fourth generation of his family to do so. Brad's business and community activities over his lifetime also included serving as Director of Central Savings Bank, serving on the Chelmsford Board of Selectmen from 1975 – 1980, and another term from 1988 – 1991, three consecutive terms on the Chelmsford Planning Board, President of Chelmsford Rotary Club, President of the Lowell Boys Club, Trustee of Lowell General Hospital, Vice President and fifty year member of Vesper Country Club, Greater Lowell Chairman of the Merrimack Valley United Fund, President of Cable 43 Educational Foundation, member of the Chelmsford Charter Study, member of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, Charter Member of the Chelmsford Police Foundation and a member of the Greater Lowell Old Scouts. Brad was twice named Chelmsford Business Association's "Businessperson of the Year," most recently in 2008. He was the long-time owner of the "Old Hotel" in Chelmsford Center and enjoyed restoring and developing numerous properties in Chelmsford and elsewhere, including Erickson's Store in Central Square, and the Village Square complex, among others. He was a lifelong member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church in Chelmsford. For many years, Brad and his wife enjoyed spending winters at their home in Naples, FL. In addition to his wife Linda, Mr. Emerson is survived by his four children; Judith E. Jumpp and her husband Richard, Stephen B. Emerson, Charles L. (Butch) Emerson, and Abigail E. (Abbie) Bridge and her husband Craig, eight grandchildren; Matthew and Douglas Emerson, Laura and Gregory Jumpp, Joan and Charles Emerson, and Riley and Lily Bridge, as well as three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Linda D. Emerson of Raeford, NC. He was predeceased by his first wife, the former Joan Hillman who died in 1969. He was also predeceased by a brother, James P. Emerson of Cape Porpoise, Maine and a sister, Martha (Pat) Smith of Exeter, NH. Brad's family would like to express gratitude to the staff at D'Youville Life & Wellness Community for their excellent care and compassion over the last three years.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or to a charity of the donor's choice
