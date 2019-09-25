Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Bradford "Eric" Schofield

Bradford "Eric" Schofield Obituary
...owner of Video Game Exchange in Plaistow, NH; 53

Tewksbury

"Eric" died unexpectedly from diabetes Tuesday, Sept. 24, at age 53. Beloved husband and best friend for 27 years of Cheryl Ann (Bodwell) Schofield. Son of Dolores Ann (McFarland) Hart and her husband of Ellsworth Hart of Sun City Center, FL, son of the late Frank "Fred" Schofield. Father of Justin T. Schofield and his partner Alyia Rivers of Kissimmee, FL; brother of Jeffrey A. Schofield and his wife Maryann of Plainville, MA, Pamela J. Caverly and her husband Glen of Statesville, N.C., and Douglas Schofield and his partner Gerald of Franklin, NH; uncle of many; and "Ralphie" his beloved dog.

Schofield

Visiting hours Friday, Sept. 27, from 4:30 until 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Rd Ste. 200 Framingham MA 01701, see www.diabetes.org. for complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Bradford "Eric" Schofield
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
