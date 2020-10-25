1/1
Brenda Ann Crowther
1956 - 2020
Dracut

Brenda Ann (Beek) Crowther, 64, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1956 in Lowell, MA.

A lifelong resident of Dracut, Brenda lived many years in Hampton with her husband and two sons where she enjoyed living by the ocean and working in commercial fishing industry and as a hotelier.

Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Richard K. Crowther and together they ran Shearwater Bluefin Trophy Fishing for many years. A lifelong Chef, Brenda also worked in many hotels and restaurants at Hampton Beach, N.H.

A dedicated wife, mother, friend and caregiver, Brenda was happiest spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and her family. Brenda is predeceased by her husband Richard (d. 1999) and never remarried. The last several years, Brenda resided in Dracut with her family and Brother-In-Law David Crowther.

Brenda is survived by sons Bryan Crowther of California, and his wife Allison, and Michael Crowther of Boston, her Brother-In-Law, David Crowther, her two nephews Shaun Crowther of Gardner, Mass., and Corey Crowther of Dracut, her daughter-in-law, Nadene Scalfini and her grandchildren: Meghan Crowther, Alana Crowther, Geena M. Scalfini, Amayah Crowther, Gwendolyn Johnson, Benjamin Johnson.

Brenda was also predeceased by her brother Gary Beek, and her sister-in-law, Maureen Crowther.

Services will be held at a later date.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 22, 2020
One of the very best...
Such a big heart
I will always remember Brenda with find memories and love...
Bobbi Witts
