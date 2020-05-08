Brenda C. (DeBettencourt) Frederick
1941 - 2020
Brenda C. (DeBettencourt) Frederick
former Westford resident; 79
FITCHBURG - Brenda C. (DeBettencourt) Frederick, 79, a resident of The Highlands in Fitchburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Oak Bluffs, MA, on February 6, 1941, she was a daughter of the late John and Marion (Pachico) DeBettencourt.
Brenda was a graduate of Oak Bluffs High School and the Butera School of Art in Boston. Her love of Art continued long after graduation as she enjoyed drawing and painting in her spare time. A former resident of Westford for over 25 years, Brenda was employed as a bus driver for the Westford School System.
Growing up on Martha's Vineyard, Brenda enjoyed spending time at the beach collecting sea glass to add to her extensive collection. She had a love of animals, especially for her dogs.
Brenda's greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren. She could always be counted on to cheer them on at a sporting event or extracurricular activity.
She leaves two children and their spouses, Gregory and Kelly Frederick of Townsend, MA and Jill and Ronald Overko of Hampstead, NH; four grandchildren, Marc and Donnie Frederick, Victoria and Michael Overko; a sister, Gaynell Downs of South Hadley, MA, several nieces and nephews. Brenda was predeceased by six siblings, Violet Rego, John DeBettencourt, Jr., Ruth Metell, Richard, Geraldine and Melvin DeBettencourt.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Brenda's name may be made to: The Animal Shelter of Martha's Vineyard, PO Box 1829, 1 Pennywise Path, Edgartown, MA 02539. For condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lowell Sun from May 8 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 5, 2020
Jill, Ron and family: I recently read Brenda's obituary and realized it was my old friend Ron Overko's mother-in-law. I felt compelled to send my condolences. Ron and I worked together @ BHCC in Waltham many yrs ago. I was the receptionist. I'm deeply sorry for your loss. I will keep all of you in my prayers...
Shirley (Carleton) Kimball
Friend
May 4, 2020
Greg and family, Jill and family, thank you for sharing your mom with us. She was always encouraging and we enjoyed spending afternoons with her. I will always cherish her motorcycle stories and encouraging Dave and I to stay true to ourselves and to do what was best for us. RIP Brenda, until we meet again, God bless. Robin and David (and Declan too)
Robin Donahue
Family Friend
May 1, 2020
Dear Greg, Kelly, Marc and Donnie and Ron, Jill, Tori and Michael, So very sorry to hear of your mom and grandma's passing. I always enjoyed seeing Brenda on the Vineyard and when she lived in Westford. Sending hugs and prayers of comfort to all of you. Love, Aunt Mary
Mary Moir
Family
