Brenda (Daley) Dolan

of Lowell



LOWELL - Brenda (Daley) Dolan, 83, of Lowell, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Born in Woburn on May 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George Daley and Dorothy (Robertson) (Daley) Ducharme. She graduated valedictorian from both Lowell High School and Sacred Heart School.



Prior to her retirement, Brenda worked in the production line for Paris Shoe, BASF and Textron. In her free time, she volunteered at local nursing homes and the Lowell Charter School. Brenda enjoyed knitting, reading, arts and crafts, listening to the LPD scanner and most importantly spending time with her family.



She will miss her many friends at Brew'd Awakening Coffeehaus.



Brenda is survived and will be deeply missed by her six daughters, Debra Comtois and her husband Robert of Chelmsford, Lynn Dolan and Brenda Dolan both of Lowell, Susie Owen and Jim Misenti of Hampstead, NH, Donna Shedd and her husband Donald of Hampstead, NH and Dodie Dolan and her husband Thomas Shaughnessy of Chelmsford, her 13 grandchildren, her 27 great-grandchildren, her two sisters, Maureen DePetrillo and Jean Driscoll, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her brother George Daley.



DOLAN - Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 pm, at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Funeral will be private. Interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brenda's name may be made to the COPD Foundation, 330 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary