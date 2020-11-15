1/1
Brenda E. Jarrett
1968 - 2020
Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend;

Lowell

Brenda E. Jarrett, 52, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, July 5, 1968, daughter of the late William C. Jarrett and Elizabeth A. (Chapman) Jarrett (who survives her) and her step-father Russell Lahaise of Methuen. Brenda attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1986 and participated on both the basketball and volleyball teams.

Brenda was a comptroller with Bowers & Wilkins in Reading, MA where she worked for over 20 years until her recent retirement.

Brenda loved golf and was an active member at Long Meadow Golf Club. She was one of the first seven original women members to be offered full membership at the Club. She was a very social person and loved her time spent at the club where she thoroughly enjoyed the company of all the special people there.

She was also a member of the 2007 Long Meadow Women's City Golf Team and was on the founding Women's Cities Tournament Committee.

In addition, Brenda enjoyed travelling and trips to Foxwoods with friends and being "Auntie" to her niece and nephew.

Besides her mother and step-father, she is survived by a sister Barbara A. Farley of Lowell; a brother William J. "Bill" Jarrett of Kittery Point, ME; a nephew and godson William P. Jarrett of Boston; a niece Hannah E. Farley of Lowell; and two cousins Michelle Digman and Christopher Chapman. She also leaves many cherished friends from Long Meadow as well as Bowers & Wilkins dear friends Steve Curran, Erick McBride and Jessie McDough.

Jarrett

All services will be private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory may do so to the American Diabetes Association., 260 Cochituate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or the Long Meadow Scholarship Fund, 165 Havilah St., Lowell, MA, 01852. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – MA – (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Brenda E. Jarrett

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
November 14, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Brenda was a very funny and generous person. I enjoyed her company when we got together. She will surely be missed. Sincerely, Joanne McDonough
Joanne McDonough
Friend
