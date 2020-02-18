|
of Hudson, NH, formerly of Tyngsboro
HUDSON, NH
Brenda G. (Fuller) Wyman, 72, of Hudson, NH formerly of Tyngsboro died Sunday evening, February 16, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Myrtle Fuller of Tyngsboro and the late Kenneth Fuller. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1965.
Brenda worked as a secretary for the Polaroid Corporation.
Brenda enjoyed camping with her family at the 3 Ponds Campground in Brentwood, NH.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her companion, Curtis O'Keefe of Hudson, NH; two daughters, Lori and her husband, Shaun Wagner of Tyngsboro and Kimberly and her husband, Scott Farrington of Dunstable; a brother, Bruce Fuller of York Beach, ME; a sister, Marsha Temple of York Beach, ME; six grandchildren, Michael Wagner, Jack Wagner, Justine Wagner, Tayla Jenkins, Katelyn Jimenez and Samantha Farrington and five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kyle, Beau, Boone and Brooks.
She was the sister of the late Gary Fuller, and the sister-in-law to the late Nelson Temple.
Brenda's visitation will be Thurs. from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 11A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in the Memorial Cemetery, Tyngsboro. Memorials may be made in memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020