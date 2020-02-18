Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Brenda G. (Fuller) Wyman

Brenda G. (Fuller) Wyman Obituary
of Hudson, NH, formerly of Tyngsboro

HUDSON, NH

Brenda G. (Fuller) Wyman, 72, of Hudson, NH formerly of Tyngsboro died Sunday evening, February 16, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Myrtle Fuller of Tyngsboro and the late Kenneth Fuller. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1965.

Brenda worked as a secretary for the Polaroid Corporation.

Brenda enjoyed camping with her family at the 3 Ponds Campground in Brentwood, NH.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her companion, Curtis O'Keefe of Hudson, NH; two daughters, Lori and her husband, Shaun Wagner of Tyngsboro and Kimberly and her husband, Scott Farrington of Dunstable; a brother, Bruce Fuller of York Beach, ME; a sister, Marsha Temple of York Beach, ME; six grandchildren, Michael Wagner, Jack Wagner, Justine Wagner, Tayla Jenkins, Katelyn Jimenez and Samantha Farrington and five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kyle, Beau, Boone and Brooks.

She was the sister of the late Gary Fuller, and the sister-in-law to the late Nelson Temple.

of Hudson, NH, formerly of Tyngsboro

Wyman

Brenda's visitation will be Thurs. from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 11A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in the Memorial Cemetery, Tyngsboro. Memorials may be made in memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
