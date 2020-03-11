Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Micheal Church
Lowell, MA
Brenda Griffiths


1946 - 2020
Brenda Griffiths Obituary
a longtime resident of Lowell

LOWELL

Brenda Hayes (Asegan) Griffiths, age 73, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Sunday, March 8th at Lowell General Hospital.

She was born in Lowell on July 27, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Halton and Josephine (Hurley) Hayes. She was a graduate of St. Michael Grammar School and Keith Hall, both in Lowell. She was also a graduate of University of Massachusetts at Lowell and Rivier University in Nashua.

Prior to her retirement, Brenda was employed for many years as the head administrative assistant for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management. Earlier in her career, she was employed for many years by Community Teamwork, Inc.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Michael Church in Lowell and a co-founder of the Centralville Neighborhood Action Group.

Brenda enjoyed spending time on her Ipad and taking pride in and the improvement in the Centralville neighborhood. However, her greatest joy came from spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, William J. Asegan of Lowell; her daughter, Paula J. Asegan and her longtime companion, Paul Cullinane of Lowell; her granddaughter, Amanda Murray and her boyfriend William Manning of Greenville, NH; her great grandchildren, Caleb, Gavin, and Conor; and her brother, John "Jack" Hayes of Lowell.

GRIFFITHS

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 AM at St. Micheal Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
