DRACUT - Brenda I. Potvin, age 56, a resident of Dracut, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born in Lowell on October 10, 1963, and was the daughter of Edward J. and Cecile P. (Leboeuf) Potvin of Lowell. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of St. Louis Academy. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Western Governors University.
Brenda was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years at Lowell General Hospital, most recently she was the Assistant Director of Nursing at Northwood Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Lowell.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her son Eddie and going to the races in Oswego, NY every year with her father.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is survived by her son Edward M. Boiko of Derry, NH; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Angel Santana of Pelham, NH; and her niece and nephew, Katelyn Baraby of Tyngsboro and Michael Baraby of Hudson, NH.
POTVIN - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Face masks will be required for all services. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
