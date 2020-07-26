1/1
Brenda I. Potvin
1963 - 2020
DRACUT - Brenda I. Potvin, age 56, a resident of Dracut, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born in Lowell on October 10, 1963, and was the daughter of Edward J. and Cecile P. (Leboeuf) Potvin of Lowell. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of St. Louis Academy. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Western Governors University.

Brenda was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years at Lowell General Hospital, most recently she was the Assistant Director of Nursing at Northwood Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Lowell.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her son Eddie and going to the races in Oswego, NY every year with her father.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is survived by her son Edward M. Boiko of Derry, NH; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Angel Santana of Pelham, NH; and her niece and nephew, Katelyn Baraby of Tyngsboro and Michael Baraby of Hudson, NH.

POTVIN - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Face masks will be required for all services. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Brenda I. Potvin


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish
JUL
28
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Knew Brenda for years at LGH, such an awesome nurse
lauri szawlowski-doty
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Eddie and Susan so sorry for your loss. She was a great person. She will be missed
Sharon Doran
Coworker
July 25, 2020
We are so very sorry & were so saddened to hear about Brenda. Many memories of working with her in the OR. She was always nice to everyone; and had a great sense of humor. She was a conscientious & compassionate nurse. May her soul be in eternal peace. Our deepest condolences to her son Eddie, her parents & sister Sue & her entire family.
With heartfelt sympathy, Sue & Rich Altman
Sue Altman
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Brenda was such a wonderful person and nobody could make me laugh the way she made me laugh. I have fond memories of her. Gone way too soon. My thoughts are with her entire family ❤
Darryl Lundeen
Friend
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss,Brenda will be greatly missed. She was a kind,generous and beautiful woman with a beautiful smile.
Trish McNulty
Family Friend
July 25, 2020
Eddie and Sue so very sorry for your loss. Brenda was a great person loved working with her when she was in the OR lots of laughs. Prays for your family ❤ Brenda Kotarba
Brenda Kotarba
Friend
July 25, 2020
Eddie my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. I worked with your Mom for many years. You were always her pride and joy. She was a beautiful person and an excellent nurse. She will be greatly missed.❤
Jean Dean
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss sue and family god bless you all at this horrible time I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers
Thinking of you Christine Leblanc from medical daycare at saints
Christine Leblanc
Coworker
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear Brenda was such a sweet happy kid. Rest peaceful sweet Brenda.
Daniel Finnegan
Friend
July 24, 2020
I'm sorry to hear . Brenda was my coworker at LGH, both in ICU and PACU. God rest her soul. Ellen Stokinger, Naples, FL
Ellen Stokinger
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Such a beautiful girl with a good heart
Rich Dube
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am so saddened to learn of Brenda's passing. A great nurse, always had a smile for me in the recovery room. Rest in Peace. Love to Eddie and the rest of her family.
Mary Pat Smith
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this, Brenda was my manager at LGH and Always greeted you with a smile.

Paula Lambert
Paula Lambert
Coworker
July 24, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter and my cousin, Brenda. She will be sorely missed by so many. Sending much love to Brenda's amazing family - they are the absolute best.

Love, Donna & John LoPorto
Donna LoPorto
Family
July 24, 2020
Brenda was very dear to me, a true and good friend. I loved her so and I will miss our friendship. She was loyal and loving. I am so shocked and deeply saddened. My love and prayers to the family.
Kelly LeBlanc
Friend
July 24, 2020
I loved you when we were kids. I loved you when we were adults. I will always love you. You are such a big part of my growing up. I will miss you but I know you will be with me always. My deepest condolences to the entire Potvin family.
Michelle Page
Friend
