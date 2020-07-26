We are so very sorry & were so saddened to hear about Brenda. Many memories of working with her in the OR. She was always nice to everyone; and had a great sense of humor. She was a conscientious & compassionate nurse. May her soul be in eternal peace. Our deepest condolences to her son Eddie, her parents & sister Sue & her entire family.

With heartfelt sympathy, Sue & Rich Altman

Sue Altman

Coworker