|
|
Brenda Louise (Kelly) Dudevoir
of Andover, MA; 63
ANDOVER, MA - Brenda Louise (Kelly) Dudevoir, 63 of Andover, MA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of Ronald Dudevoir with whom she would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary this coming July.
She was born in Lowell on February 15, 1956 and was a daughter of the late George Kelly and the late Eunice (Mullen) Kelly. She was raised in Dracut where she attended the area schools, graduating from Dracut High School with the class of 1973.
Brenda was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell. She was a retired contracting officer for the General Services Administration in Boston. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, and crafts. Above all else, she adored time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Being with her family brought her the most happiness. Whether it was taking road trips with her husband and brother, or attending family gatherings, especially at Christmas time, there was nothing she loved more than being together.
In addition to her husband, Ronald Dudevoir of Andover, she is survived by her three children, Greg Dudevoir and his wife, Tamara of Andover, Lori Meuse and her husband, Michael of Methuen, and Kelly Santos and her husband, Nelson of Clarksville, TN; and her grandchildren, Kayla, Kenton, Logan, Kyra, Craig, Jillian, and Nicole.
She is also survived by her siblings, Mike Kelly of Pelham, NH Judith Pentedemos and her husband, Charles of Pepperell, and Timothy Kelly and his wife, Deborah of Lowell; as well as many many nieces, nephews, and friends including her close friends Liz & Jim Herrick of Exeter, NH.
She was the sister of the late Jim Kelly, the late Betsy Perlak, the late Kathleen Foster.
DUDEVOIR - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 7 P.M. ON MONDAY, MAY 6. ON TUESDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, 374 STEVENS STREET, LOWELL, AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 4, 2019