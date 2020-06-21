Brian C. Rock
1975 - 2020
Loving Husband, Father, Son,

Brother, Uncle

Hudson, NH - Brian C. Rock, 44, a Hudson, NH resident, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a long battle with liver disease. He was the beloved husband of Tina M. (Konomich) Rock, with whom he shared 16 years of marriage.

Born in Portland, Oregon on July 31, 1975, he was a son of the late Robert R. Rock, Jr. and Beverly J. (Wagoner) Rock of Portland, OR.

Brian was a graduate of Reynolds High School and a member of the ski team. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, snow and water skiing and four wheeling.

Brian worked as a service technician for over 21 years for FLIR Systems. He started his career in Oregon and in 1999 was transferred to the Massachusetts office where he met his wife Tina.

Most important to Brian was his wife and children and he soon became a real homebody. He loved to cook, decorate his home for the Holidays, especially Christmas, and spend time with family and friends at their backyard pool.

He volunteered to coach his daughter Olivia's softball team, and at that point they became a diehard softball family.

Brian enjoyed taking his family back to Oregon where they would visit with family and friends still residing there.

In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves two loving children, Olivia and Shane Rock of Hudson, NH; a brother, Brad M. Rock and his wife Kari of Seattle, WA; a niece and two nephews, Yinne and Jaemin Rock, and Logan Laurent; his grandmother, Barbara Rock of Chilcoot, CA; two aunts, Cindy (Rock) Ostrander and her husband Mick of Edwardsville, IL and Charlene Gothard of Portland, OR; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Estelle (Beauchesne) Morrissette of Dracut; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tammy and David Laurent of Dracut. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Janet Wagoner and Robert and Helen Rock, Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to Brian's Memorial Visitation on Thursday, June 25, from 4 until 7 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Abigail Blais
June 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lorayne Chapman
Coworker
June 19, 2020
Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to Tina and kids. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time❤
Arty & Lauri-Ann Gendreau
Family
June 19, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lauri-Ann Gendreau
