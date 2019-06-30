|
Brian D. Daigle, 41
Brian D. Daigle, 41, of Brighton, MA, passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 after a long battle with addiction. He was born in Lowell, MA on July 5, 1977. He was a graduate of Lowell Catholic High School, attended UNH and was employed by the Sheet Metal workers union Local 17. He loved fishing, movies, experiencing new culinary adventures and his family.
He is survived by his two children, Natalie and Alexander Daigle and their mother Janis, his mother Denise Tuccolo and her husband Joe, his father Dennis Daigle and his wife Donna, his grandparents Maurice and Beatrice Daigle, his sister Melinda Sheehan and her husband Matthew, his step brother Jamie Tuccolo and his wife Leigh and step sister Tatum Stevenson and her husband Rob as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Brian was predeceased by his sister Jennifer Daigle, step brother Jared Tuccolo and grandparents Pauline and Lionel Desrosiers.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5th at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut, MA 01826.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019