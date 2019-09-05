Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
Brian D. Duggan


1970 - 2019
Brian D. Duggan Obituary
of Hampton Beach; 49

Hampton Beach, NH

Brian D. Duggan, 49, of Hampton Beach, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Lowell, MA on August 5, 1970 a son of and Ann M. (Moriarty) Duggan of Hampton Beach and the late Hugh F. Duggan Jr.

Raised in Lowell, MA he graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1988.

Brian was a sports enthusiasts and former professional bowler who loved making people laugh and a good joke.

In addition to his mother Ann, surviving family members include his two children, Olivia and Jacob Elliott of Lowell; his siblings: brother, David Duggan and his wife Nichole; his sister, Tracy Tryon and her husband Chris, all of Hampton Beach. Brian is also survived by a granddaughter, Aaliya, as well as nieces, Jordan and Haley and a nephew, Jackson.

Duggan

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Brian's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
