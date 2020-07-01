lifelong resident of Ayer; 73
AYER
Brian E. Mullin, 73, of Ayer, died unexpectedly Saturday June 27, 2020 at his home. Brian was born in Ayer, July 30, 1946, the son of the late Edward H. and Irene M. (St. Jean) Mullin and was a lifelong Ayer resident. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School in Ayer, Mount St. Charles High School in Woonsocket, RI and received both a Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Business Administration from Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. Brian worked in several capacities for different companies including Honeywell Corporation, Ortho Diagnostics Systems in Westwood, MA., Moore Lumber Company in Ayer, Gervais Ford also in Ayer and finally Conway Chevrolet in Pepperell.
He was a member and past Grand Knight of the St. Mary's Knights of Columbus Council # 374 as well as a past member of the Ayer/Shirley Lions Club. He enjoyed golfing, was an avid reader, bowling and was a member of several bowling leagues at Harvard Lanes. He had also participated in the St. Mary's Church Minstrel Shows.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Erin K. Cantwell of Ayer; his sister, Jeanmarie McCaulley of Columbia, SC; his granddaughter, Carissa B. Cantwell of Ayer and his nephew, Michael McCaulley and his wife, Julie, of Columbia, SC.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Mullin in 1971 and his former wife, Nancy (Sheppard) Misiazek of North Carolina in 2005.
Mullin
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 10 AM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 6, from 4-6 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer.
For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.