Brian J. Budinger of Westford
Brian J. Budinger, age 46, a Westford resident and son of Carol C. Budinger and the late Arthur B. Budinger, III, Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the United Church of Westford, 10 Church St., Westford on Friday at 11:00 AM. His funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018. For condolences, directions and more information please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 3, 2019