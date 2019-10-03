Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
10 Church St
Westford, MA
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Westford
10 Church Street
Westford, MA
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Forge Village Road
Westford, MA
Brian J. Budinger

Brian J. Budinger Obituary
Brian J. Budinger of Westford

Brian J. Budinger, age 46, a Westford resident and son of Carol C. Budinger and the late Arthur B. Budinger, III, Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the United Church of Westford, 10 Church St., Westford on Friday at 11:00 AM. His funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018. For condolences, directions and more information please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
