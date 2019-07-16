|
son, brother and uncle
Chelmsford, MA
Brian J. Gaudette of Chelmsford, MA passed away suddenly on July 11, 2019. Brian was born in Lowell, MA to Rochelle (Gaillarder) and Arthur Gaudette. He was raised in Lowell, spent many years in North Andover, and subsequently moved to Chelmsford in 2018. He graduated from Lowell High School in 1990, attended UMass Lowell and Northeastern University. Brian worked in materials management with positions at Sun Microsystems, Imaging Technology and Arrow Electronics. For the last ten years he had been a consultant working on business process optimization and software solution development for DigiKey.
An avid reader with a keen memory for recall, he was a lover of Greek Mythology, Tolkein, George R. R. Martin and philosophy.
Brian leaves his mother Rochelle, sister Linda and her husband Marc Shpilner and their children Zachary, Dr. Brenna Quinn and her fiancé, Jonathan Morse, his brother Troy and wife Danielle and their children Jacob, Christian, Natalie and Julian. He also leaves his beloved companion, Hugo. Brian is predeceased by his father, Arthur, who passed away earlier this year.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell 01854 or http://www.lowellhumanesociety.org/donate/. Online Guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019