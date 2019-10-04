|
Brian J. MacPhee of Chelmsford, age 78, died Thursday October 3, 2019 at the Blaire House of Tewksbury.
Born in Brighton, MA on June 2, 1941 he was the son of the late John and Amelia MacPhee. He graduated from Brighton High School with the class of 1959.
He was raised in Allston/Brighton.
The joy of motorcycles had been a big part of Brian's life. His favorite past time was caring for the ducks in the local pond.
He is survived by his sister, Jane MacPhee of Waltham; niece, Elizabeth Humphrey of Burlington; nephew, Herbert Humphrey of Milton. He was also a loving great-uncle of Nikki, Caroline, and Cole. He will be missed by his two well-loved cats, Jack and Celeste.
He was the brother of the late John MacPhee, Ruth Humphrey, Anne MacPhee, and Diane MacPhee.
Visiting hours Saturday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kitty Angels, 213 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, NH 03060 or the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
