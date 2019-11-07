|
|
Brian J. Moulton of Pelham, NH
formerly of Dracut
In Pelham, NH, November 2, 2019, at home, Brian J. Moulton, 69, formerly of Dracut and beloved husband of Sandra A. (Olshefski) Moulton.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Thursday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be celebrated Friday morning at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by his burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Kimi Nichols Center c/o Joe Freeman, 17 East Rd., Plaistow, NH 03865. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019