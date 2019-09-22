|
Brian J. Tucker
of Dracut, MA; 62
Brian J. Tucker, 62, of Dracut, MA passed away on September 16th after a short battle with lung cancer. Brian was born March 12th 1957 to the late George F. Tucker (1922-1962) and Mary Alice Donnelley Tucker Cudworth (1929-2017). Brian was a graduate of Lowell High School's class of 1975.
Brian was predeceased by his parents, his sister Carol Carleton and his brother Stephen Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Jill Tucker, of Dracut, MA. He leaves one daughter, Maria Tucker, from his previous marriage to Lisa Pace Tucker of Somerville, MA and one son, Jonathan Tucker, from his previous marriage to Debbie Scancarello of Lowell, MA.
Brian's surviving family includes his siblings Mary Gail Webster, George and Lise Tucker, Elaine and Mike Howard, Kevin and Lucia Tucker, Brenda Shank, Susan and Leon Bosmans, Theresa and Larry Senio, Dot and Bill Sperounis, Mary Ellen and Kevin Nangle and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life on October 6th in remembrance of Brian. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019