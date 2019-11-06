|
A beloved husband, father,
family-man and friend
Pelham, NH
Brian J. Moulton, 69, of Pelham, NH but formerly of Dracut, died unexpectedly Saturday evening at his home in Pelham, NH.
He was the loving husband of Sandra A. (Olshefski) Moulton his wife and life partner for over 52 years, who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, May 27, 1950, he was a son of the late Lawrence and the late Lena (Conlon) Moulton.
Always kind and respectful of everyone he met, Brian claimed to have trouble remembering names, but you would never know it, because he made everyone feel so welcomed, known, and comfortable.
Brian had many lifelong friendships from growing up in Dracut including many special friends from the Dracut High School Class of 1968 and from Lowell State College. In both schools he was a noted athlete, earning recognition for his achievements in football, basketball, and baseball. He was inducted into the Dracut HS Athletic Hall of Fame and enjoyed annual meetings of the Lowell State Athletic Alumni Association.
Brian met his wife, Sandy, in high school and supported her many endeavors and event planning schemes for the 52 years that they were together. He took great pride in maintaining the neighborhoods best lawn and growing beautiful flowers for his wife. In recent years they began traveling to other countries including Ireland, Italy, France, Switzerland, Croatia, and Turkey, where he enjoyed learning about the history of other people and places. He enjoyed flea markets and antiquing, New England sports, and refurbishing the grimiest of old trunks. He also enjoyed history and politics, caring about how people were impacted by events and policies.
A dedicated father, he coached youth sports and cheered on the sidelines at every sporting event and race his sons ran in. He supported all of his children in every possible way and took tremendous pride in their life accomplishments, whether big or small. He was especially dedicated to caring for his handicapped son, Ryan, for whom he created daily moments of joy during his 37 years of life until Ryan's passing in 2016.
Brian worked as a Sales Representative for Sweeney Metals in Nashua for over 25 years. A real people person, he enjoyed his work with colleagues and clients, so much so that he still had not retired.
Besides his wife, Brian is survived by survived by his daughter Erin L. Moulton of Watertown, MA; two sons Patrick L. Moulton and his wife Katie of Providence, RI and Casey J. Moulton of Pelham, NH; two brothers Thomas L. Moulton of Dracut and Kevin Moulton of Manchester, NH; his sister-in-law Deborah Blodgett and her husband David of Auburn, NH and his brother-in-law Joseph Olshefski and his wife Marianne of Keller, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Ryan P. Moulton who died March 2, 2016.
Brian is also survived by innumerable lifelong friends from childhood, high school, college, his neighborhood, work, and those he met through his family. All are better people for knowing this most patient, empathetic, and genuinely kind man.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 6, 2019