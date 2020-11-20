1/1
Brian Johnson
Weymouth

Brian Paul Johnson 51 died unexpectedly at his home in Weymouth Ma. Born August 12, 1969 in Norwood Ma. Brian was raised in Lowell and is survived by his Mother and Father Elaine M and Dennis A of Springhill Fl, his brother and sister-in-law Dennis M and Lucie M of Hudson Nh, his daughter Sage (Briann Elaine), His girlfriend Stacey Creighan of Lowell Ma along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian was disabled at the time of his death. Brian was an incredible guitar player and loved writing poetry and songs. Brian's sarcasm, wit and humor will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have met him.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 20, 2020.
or

