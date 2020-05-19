Of Billerica

Brian L. Stoffers, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife and his beloved sons on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Brian was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, on December 12, 1958. After graduating high school in Poughkeepsie, NY, Brian moved to Massachusetts to attend WPI in Worcester, MA. He graduated with both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. Brian contributed to the electrical engineering field in various positions for his entire career and it was at his first job at Honeywell where he met his wife Cathy. After marrying and settling in Billerica, Brian and Cathy raised two wonderful boys over their 36-year marriage.

Anyone who knew Brian knew of his immense pride and unequivocal love for his boys, Tyler, who works at a hedge fund in New York City, and Brandon, a recent graduate of the UCLA School

of Law.

A kind, hardworking, and dedicated man, Brian often used his mechanical genius to help friends, neighbors, and strangers in need. Brian had an incredibly quick wit, was an amazing storyteller, and was always happy to share his encyclopedic knowledge of "dad" jokes. He was at his happiest when dogs were around, and dogs were likewise at their happiest when Brian was around.

An avid car enthusiast, Brian could often be found working on cars with his two best friends, Jim and Steve. Anyone who experienced a car ride with Brian experienced his (often frightening) love for acceleration and handling.

Brian is survived by his wife Cathy, of Billerica, his son Tyler and Tyler's girlfriend Juliann, of New York City, his son Brandon, of Los Angeles, and many relatives and friends. The family would like to thank everyone who supported them during this trying time.

Circumstances considering, a celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date. But, in the meantime, at your leisure while thinking of your favorite Brian memory, please toast him with a large cold glass of his favorite drink, chocolate milk.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store