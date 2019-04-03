|
of Hollis, NH; 51 HOLLIS, NH Brian Philip McDonough, 51, of Hollis, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Lowell on September 26, 1967 and was the son of the late Philip D. and the late Jean T. (Reynolds) McDonough. He was raised in the Highlands section of Lowell and attended the Washington School and the Daley School before graduating from the Lowell Voke with the class of 1986.
While living in Lowell with his family, he was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. After high school he was employed by the City of Lowell and later worked in the electrical industrial supply field driving a truck at Yale Electrical Supply for many years before an injury forced his early retirement.
Brian loved driving, he also enjoyed a good meal and spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed traveling to Hampton Beach where he would frequently enjoy seafood and sushi.
Brian is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer McDonough and her husband, Bryan Brittle of Virginia Beach, VA, and Amanda McDonough of Brookline, NH; and his two sisters, Maura McDonough and her wife, Christine Jablonski of Tyngsboro, and Martha Coy and her husband, Michael Fitzpatrick of Derry, NH. He is also survived by three nephews, Michael Coy, Ryan McDonough, and Kevin McDonough; his niece, Haley Coy; and his former wife, Alisa McDonough of Brookline, NH.
McDONOUGH ON THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2019 YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 5 UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON FRIDAY, HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 11 A.M. BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT A LATER DATE. DONATIONS IN HIS NAME MAY BE MADE TO: NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION, 50 BROADWAY, FLOOR 19, NEW YORK, NY 10004. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019