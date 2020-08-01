Beloved Mother, Daughter,Sister, CompanionFrom the second Brianna entered the world on January 16, 1992 she was a savior and a light of hope for those who did not have a light inside themselves. Brianna was born in Milford, MA to Deborah Catarius and Christopher Lacroix. In her mother's words, Brianna saved her life, made her a better person and turned her life around.Throughout Brianna's 28 years she continued to influence so many people with her innate charisma and genuine loving nature. Everyone she touched felt the strength within themselves. She made people feel as though they could accomplish anything. Being the only older sister to Bethanie, she acted like a second mother. Brianna ensured to protect her, always. She looked out for her, and made sure she was happy. The two were inseparable growing up and their bond on lifes rocky road is unbreakable. Debbie, Brianna, and Bethanie were the "Three Muskateers", a force to be reckoned with. They shared many adventures, giggles, and memories. If things didn't go as planned, this trio would shrug it off, laugh, carpe diem and keep going. Hampton Beach was a favorite spot of Brianna's. She shared the love of the beach with her Auntie Jeanie, cousin Korrie, and the McGrade Family. Deb's partner James Rafferty was a part of many special memories. He was a loving presence for Brianna.Johnny Sr. met Brianna in 2013 and they became the proud parents of Johnny Angel Jimenez Jr. on March 13, 2014. No other relationship was more important to Brianna than the one with her Son. Nothing compared to the love she had for her little Johnny, she loved being a Mother. He was her world, and She was his.Brianna loved her son with all of her heart and never missed an opportunity to tell him so. She made every day special for him. True to her nurturing ways, she made sure that Johnny Sr and Johnny Jr were well fed, had a clean and organized house, a belly full of laughter, and all their pets were cared for at all times. There was never a doubt, her family always had everything they needed.Brianna's laughter was infectious. She loved to dance, be silly, and cook for everyone. She loved exploring new recipes and was a real "foodie". The list goes on and on with her exotic taste, but Korean and tacos were her top choices. Brianna enjoyed any outside activity with her Son, and had an adventurous spirit. She was a big fan of the Patriots, could memorize any line from a movie, and never missed watching Grey's Anatomy with "her person" and best friend, Noelle Horan.Brianna's family will forever miss her smile, her laughter, her cooking, her nuture, and her thoughtfulness. These will live on in and with her beautiful Son. Until they meet again. The love is to the moon and back.We love you Brianna, More than the moon, the sun, and the stars, all put together."May trouble neglect you, Angel's protect you, and Heaven accept you."In addition to her Mother, Sister, Son, and Companion, Brianna is survived by her father, Christopher Lacroix of Rhode Island, his partner Susan Silva, her Little Nana, Marie Catarius, her Aunt Jean Bernardini and husband, Derek, her uncle Richard Catarius and wife, Lynn, her cousins, Korrie McGrade, Zachary Bernardini, Calista Catarius and Benjamin Catarius. Johnny Sr.'s parents, Juan Jimenez and Maria Miranda, and his sisters, Diamond, Star and Crystal who were all tremendously influenced by her kindness, support, love, and thoughtfulness.LACROIXPassed away, July 24, 2020, Brianna L. Lacroix, 28, beloved mother, daughter, sister, companion. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020 from 11AM until 2 PM. To ensure the health and safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face masks will be required.ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS