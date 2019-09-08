Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bridget D. Kinsley


1974 - 2019
Bridget D. Kinsley Obituary
Loving Mother, Daughter, Grandmother

LOWELL

Bridget D. Kinsley, of Lowell, died Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, aged 45 years. Born in Lowell, March 3, 1974, the daughter of Ross L. Kinsley, owner of RK Tree Service in Tyngsborough, and Denise Dupont Kinsley of Dracut.

She received her early education in the Lowell School System and was a graduate of the Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsborough.

Bridget enjoyed many trips to local fairs and family vacations on Lake Winnipesaukee. Most of all, she cherished the simple pleasures of being with family, especially her precious grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is survived by a son, James Kinsley of Dracut, a daughter, Kayla Kinsley of Lowell, two sisters, Kimberly Cordeiro of Dracut and Sandra Dufresne of Seabrook, NH, two grandchildren, Myrah Kinsley and Mason Kinsley Gregorio, her grandmother, Eva Dupont of Lowell, a niece and two nephews, and several aunts, uncles and friends.

Kinsley

Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Tuesday from 9 to 10:45 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment in Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Bridget's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
