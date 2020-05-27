Brigitta Raab McLean
of Chelmsford

Brigitta R. McLean, 91, of Chelmsford died Thursday May 21, 2020, at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell.

Born in Sudetenland, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Angel A. (Mayer) Raab. She was educated in Germany.

Brigitta was in a Russian Labor Camp during WWII.

She worked as a flight attendant for Air Canada.

Brigitta was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.

She was an active member, volunteer and respite care provider of the Chelmsford Senior Center.

She was a proud long time resident of Chelmsford.

She is survived by her nephew, Gernot Raab and her dear friends, the Olmstead Family.

McLean

A graveside service will be Friday, May 29th at 11am at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Brigitta Raab McLean


Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
