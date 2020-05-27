of Chelmsford
Brigitta R. McLean, 91, of Chelmsford died Thursday May 21, 2020, at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell.
Born in Sudetenland, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Angel A. (Mayer) Raab. She was educated in Germany.
Brigitta was in a Russian Labor Camp during WWII.
She worked as a flight attendant for Air Canada.
Brigitta was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
She was an active member, volunteer and respite care provider of the Chelmsford Senior Center.
She was a proud long time resident of Chelmsford.
She is survived by her nephew, Gernot Raab and her dear friends, the Olmstead Family.
A graveside service will be Friday, May 29th at 11am at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
A graveside service will be Friday, May 29th at 11am at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.