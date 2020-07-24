formerly of Lowell, MA

Bronny Julio Paletta, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 14 in Titusville, FL. He was born June 29, 1950 in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Julio and Alice Stockwell Paletta. He was the third of their four children. Julio died in 1956, and Alice later married James H. Reynolds, Jr. and the family moved to Lowell, MA. Bronny was a Cadet Officer at Lowell High School, achieving the rank of Major, where he graduated with the Class of 1968. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in Education.During his college program, Bronny helda Teaching Fellowship in Ecuador, a place to which he would later return.

Bronny loved to explore, and he was interested in everything the world had to offer. Deeply inquisitive and intellectual, he loved teaching, sharing experiences, learning from others, and engaging in discussions with anyone he would meet. As part of his travels, he spent time in South America, California, Alaska, Mexico, New Mexico and Florida. In his mid-20's he joined the Peace Corps, which sent him to Senegal, and then to Ecuador again, where he lived in the Andes Mountains working on agriculture and forestry projects. Bronny frequently reminiscedabout his time in Ecuador, which he called his favorite place on Earth.

While returning from South America, Bronny stopped in Guadalajara, Mexico to meet a friend. When his friend had to travel back to the US, Bronny offered to cover for him at his English teaching job. It was during this time that Bronny met Luz Maria Del Toro. Bronny and Luz were married in Guadalajara in 1987 and moved to Albuquerque, NM where they raised their three children. Among all of Bronny's experiences and adventures, he most cherished building memories with his family and children. A devoted father, he loved his family deeply and would beam with pride whenever he spoke of his wife and children. In Albuquerque, Bronny continued to make his impression on others as ateacher, teaching math and science at Laguna Pueblo, San Felipe Pueblo, and Van Buren Middle School. In 2002, the family moved to Florida where Bronny became a teacher in the Brevard County School District.

Bronny's unique and transcendent spirit will live on with those who survive him, and he leaves a legacy of love, kindness, compassion and friendship. He is survived by his wife Luz; children Michael A. Paletta of Wrentham, MA, Sara Rosa (Chris) Paniccia, of Longwood, FL, Alicia A. Paletta of Melbourne, FL; grandson Theo Paniccia; siblings, A. Barry (Mary) Paletta of Chelmsford, MA, W. Terrence (Judy) Paletta of Newburyport, MA, Linda Paletta Bills of Napa, CA, and James H. (Virginia) Reynolds III of Rochester, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He is also survived by his lifelong friend and teaching colleague Michael J. LeCam of Albuquerque, NM.

Bronny rests peacefully and is reunited in heaven with those who predeceased him, including his Mother Alice, Father Julio and Stepfather James H. Reynolds, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Peace Corps as an expression of sympathy.

