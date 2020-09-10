…worked at Good Tymes Restaurant, AT&T, Navy Veteran; 68
TEWKSBURY
Bruce A. Bevin, age 68, a member of the Gath family in Tewksbury, died Monday evening at Belvidere Heath Care in Lowell, after a courageous battle with Diabetes.
He was born in Lawrence, a son of the late Donald Bevin and the late Edith (Siegel)(Bevin) Gath, and from the age of thirteen, raised in Tewksbury by his mother and step-father, the late Harold J. Gath.
Bruce enlisted into the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served on the USS Kiska in the Gulf of Tonkin.
He was employed in the Shipping and Receiving Department of A.T.&T. then Lucent Technologies in North Andover, later at Good Tymes restaurant in Lowell, and finally the Lowell Car Wash.
He leaves his sisters, Rebecca Fuller and her husband Gary of Dracut, Bonnie Guptill of No. Billerica, Lorna Faye Paré of Salem, NH; his brothers, Dennis Gath and his wife Nancy (Pascuito) of Tewksbury, James Gath and his wife Gina (Lippiello) of Andover, Jerry Gath and his wife Martha (Lyons) of Dunstable; numerous nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his sisters, Donna Lee Cote, and Karen Gath, and brother Wayne Gath.
Arrangements
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service, Saturday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be mandatory. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bevin and Gath families. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Bruce A. Bevin