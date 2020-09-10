1/
Bruce A. Bevin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…worked at Good Tymes Restaurant, AT&T, Navy Veteran; 68

TEWKSBURY

Bruce A. Bevin, age 68, a member of the Gath family in Tewksbury, died Monday evening at Belvidere Heath Care in Lowell, after a courageous battle with Diabetes.

He was born in Lawrence, a son of the late Donald Bevin and the late Edith (Siegel)(Bevin) Gath, and from the age of thirteen, raised in Tewksbury by his mother and step-father, the late Harold J. Gath.

Bruce enlisted into the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served on the USS Kiska in the Gulf of Tonkin.

He was employed in the Shipping and Receiving Department of A.T.&T. then Lucent Technologies in North Andover, later at Good Tymes restaurant in Lowell, and finally the Lowell Car Wash.

He leaves his sisters, Rebecca Fuller and her husband Gary of Dracut, Bonnie Guptill of No. Billerica, Lorna Faye Paré of Salem, NH; his brothers, Dennis Gath and his wife Nancy (Pascuito) of Tewksbury, James Gath and his wife Gina (Lippiello) of Andover, Jerry Gath and his wife Martha (Lyons) of Dunstable; numerous nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his sisters, Donna Lee Cote, and Karen Gath, and brother Wayne Gath.

Arrangements

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service, Saturday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be mandatory. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bevin and Gath families. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Bruce A. Bevin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tewksbury Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved