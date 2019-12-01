Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce E. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce E. Allen Obituary
of Derry, NH

Derry, NH

Bruce E. Allen, 65, of Derry, NH, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was more than a familiar face at the family run business of Allen's Coal Company for many years. He was born in Lowell, MA, a son of Paul and Doris (Soucy) Allen. Bruce grew up in Tewksbury, MA where he made many childhood memories and was nicknamed by his friends as "Tormentor" in a fun way.

He would spend his free time out in the yard and met so many wonderful people along the way. He enjoyed watching his children grow up through the years and was so proud of all of them. Then the grandchildren came and he would do absolutely anything they wanted him to do. His family was his pride and joy and kept his will to fight and his spirit going right up to the end where we are sure he was welcomed by many family and friends who passed before him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Deborah (Scarbo) Allen of Derry, a daughter, Sara Allen and her boyfriend Eric Hanney of Derry; two sons, Bruce Allen and his fiancé Katrina Rossi of Derry, and Jeremy Allen and his wife Lauren (Conroy) Allen of Milford, NH, three grandchildren, Teagan, Dakota, and Coralie with a fourth grandchild due in March; his mother Doris Allen of Tewksbury, MA, two brothers, Paul Allen of Tewksbury, MA and Brian Allen of Nashua, NH; brother-in-law, Dwayne Scarbo and his partner Thomas Winters of Bradenton, FL, several nieces and nephews, and the special crew from Tree Line Property Services who took him right under their wings. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Allen, sister, Linda Schettino, nephew, Wayne Allen and his in-laws, Fred and Marge Scrabo.

Allen

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 4 – 7 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the . To Send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Bruce E. Allen
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peabody Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -