Bruce K. Lambert
formerly of Lowell, MA; 68
CAMPTON, NH - Bruce K. Lambert, 68, died Saturday January 25, 2020, in Epping NH, at his sisters home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born and raised in Lowell, MA on January 16, 1952, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Lambert and the late Rita E. (Rivard) Lambert.
Prior to his retirement, Bruce worked as the Lead Ground Maintenance Mechanic for MIT, Haystack Observatory, in Westford MA. Bruce was an outdoorsman, who loved camping, hunting, fishing and his home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Nicole Lambert of Manchester NH; his four sisters; Carol O'Neill of Manchester NH; Mary Marshall and her Husband Roland, of Dracut MA; Shirley Jones of Billerica MA; and Deborah Hoyt and her Husband Gary, of Epping NH, who were also his loving caretakers. Bruce is also survived by his three grandsons, Kevin, Brandon and Roc, his great- granddaughter, Payton, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and some very dear friends.
Dad never liked being the center of attention, so per his wishes, he will not be "on display" and there will be no services. If you would like to make a donation to St. Jude in his honor, please do.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020