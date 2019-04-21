|
|
of Groton and Shirley GROTON Bruce Lane Chase, 79, of Groton and Shirley, died Sunday evening April 14, 2019 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA.
Born in Lewiston Maine, he was the son of the late Otho and Lottie (Gould) Chase. Upon graduating high school, he joined the United States Navy. During his 20-year Navy career, he served on several submarines and surface ships, earned a bachelor's degree, and attained the rank of Lieutenant. After retiring from the Navy in 1978, he began a second successful career in the high-tech industry where he held various technical and management positions.
Above all, Bruce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The true joys of his life were his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. His courage, kind heart, and love will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife Helen (Korytko) Chase of Ayer, MA; his children, Michael Chase and his wife Erin of Haverhill, MA, Scott Chase and his wife Kathleen McGuire of Lunenburg, MA, Kelley (Chase) Daron of Millis MA; and his five grandchildren Matthew Chase, Marion Chase, Madison Daron, Trevor Daron, and Austin Daron.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests donations be made in Bruce Chase's memory to the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center by going to www.vneoc.org and selecting the donate button at the top of the screen. CHASE Bruce Lane, of Groton and Shirley. April 14, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Wednesday, April 24 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Director - Jack McGaffigan. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019