|
|
Bruce Thomas O'Donnell
1950 - 2019
Bruce Thomas O'Donnell, 69, of Largo passed away at Tampa General Hospital surrounded by loved ones on September 14, 2019. He was born in Lowell, MA. Son of Thomas and Mildred (Jacques) O'Donnell.
He worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the court system for 32 years. He is survived by his sons Charles and Patrick O'Donnell, his two Brothers William O'Donnell, Brian O'Donnell and sister-in-law, Peggy O'Donnell. He leaves behind 6 nieces and 1 nephew whom he was very close to: Bill O'Donnell and is wife Patsy, Beth O'Donnell, Brittany Kennedy, Shanelle O'Donnell, Holly O'Donnell, Kelly O'Donnell and Jared O'Donnell. He is predeceased by his father Thomas O'Donnell and his niece Brooke O'Donnell. He will be dearly missed by all his family and numerous friends.
Memorial Mass at 9:30am on Sunday, Oct 6th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough, MA 01879.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019