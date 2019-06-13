|
AYER - Bruce W. Schwartz, Sr., 70, of Littleton, a former longtime resident of Ayer died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Schwartz was born in Groton, January 21, 1949, the youngest of one of nine children born to Max and Mary J. (Daley) Schwartz and was a graduate of Ayer High School.
For over twenty five years Mr. Schwartz served his country in the United States Army, retiring in 2009 at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Following his retirement from the armed forces he worked nearly twenty years as a school bus driver for Dee Bus Company in Shirley. He enjoyed riding his Gold Wing Motorcycle.
He leaves two sons, Bruce W. Schwartz, Jr. and his wife Zeland of Madbury, NH, Derek C. Schwartz and his wife, Heather, of Leominster; three sisters, Gail Cohen and Sheila Groccia both of Worcester, Silvia Bohanek of Clearwater, FL; five grandchildren, Christian Schwartz, Ava Schwartz, Ivan Schwartz, Naomi Durno and Kyli Schwartz.
He was the brother of the late Melvin Schwartz of Groton, Frank Schwartz of Ayer, Joan Orlando of Westboro, Nancy Keesler of Binghampton, NY and Ruth Comstock of Vermont.
Schwartz - Mr. Schwartz's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 2-5 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte 2A) Ayer.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019