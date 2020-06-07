I just was informed this evening of Dr. Lyons very untimely passing. I have been fortunate to have known him for 15 years as one of his patients. This is a very sad time for his family, staff and friends and I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to all. He was a very kind and gentle person dedicating himself to all who were in his care. I will miss him terribly, as we have lost one of the finest to Gods caring hands. May you Rest In Peace Dr. Lyons and may your legacy be forever in our hearts.

Diane Matte

Friend