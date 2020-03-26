|
U.S. Air Force, Korean War Veteran
Billerica – Burton R. Davis Sr. - Age 90, husband of the late Jeannette B. (Duprey) Davis died Monday at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Woburn.
Burt was born in Manchester, NH, February 15, 1930, a son of the late Daniel and Irene (Burton) Davis and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed at Raytheon in Bedford for 46 years as a Machinist before his retirement.
Burt lived in Billerica for 63 years where he raised his family with his wife, Jeannette, with whom he was married to for 55 years. His greatest love was being in Maine on Phillips Lake at his log cabin. He loved to fish ever since he was a young boy. He cherished when he and his wife and family spent time there. In his spare time, when not in Maine, you would find Burt at weekend flea markets buying old tools, sitting at Billerica sporting events, watching The New England Patriots or puttering in his basement workshop listening to talk radio.
Burt is survived by his daughters, Susan Musterer and her husband Roy of Nashua, NH and Jill DellaPorta and her husband Todd of Billerica; his sons, Burton Davis Jr. and his wife Jane of Dedham, ME and William Davis and his wife Patricia of Nashua, NH and is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020