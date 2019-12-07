|
|
of Dunstable
Dunstable
Calvin Coolidge Chase Jr., 76, of Dunstable, MA, died suddenly in his home on December 4, 2019. Born June 21, 1943 he was the son of the late Calvin Coolidge Chase Sr, and Irene (LaPorte) Chase of Londonderry, NH.
Calvin proudly served in the United States Navy, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, the Seabees from 1966 to 1970. During this time, he was stationed in Vietnam and Port Hueneme, CA, where he was a member of the Seabee Precision Drill Team.
Calvin was a respected mechanical engineer that graduated from UMass Lowell in 1978. He worked for IMPCO (Beloit and GL&V) in Nashua for 40 years where he applied for and was awarded 3 patents.
Calvin was an active member of his community, having served on the Conservation Commission as well as an election warden in Dunstable, MA. He was also the Scout Master for Troop 28 for a number of years. He was also proud to be a Grange member for over 50 years, where he served as the Massachusetts State Grange Master for 6 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fly-fishing, building bird houses and most of all, running errands for Tully Farms. Calvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone and will be missed by all.
Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda (Tully) Chase, along with their three sons, Alan and Kimberly, Bill and Vicki, Tim and Andrea all of Dunstable, five grandchildren, Harrison, Tristan, Grace, Calvin and Owen and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
CHASE
Calvin Coolidge Jr., of Dunstable. December 4, 2019. Calling hours will be held at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main Street (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A funeral service will be held at the Dunstable Evangelical Congregational Church, 518 Main Street, Dunstable, MA on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at the Central Cemetery in Dunstable. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the June Tully Scholarship Fund, 225 Fletcher Street, Dunstable, MA 01827. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Calvin Coolidge Chase Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 7, 2019