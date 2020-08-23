Retired Owner and Operator L.O. Beede and Sons, Inc.
Calvin L. Beede, Sr., 93, of Amherst, New Hampshire but formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts, died Monday August 17, 2020 in Hudson, Florida after a brief illness.
He was the loving husband of the late Florence N. (Simon) Beede and the late Rose M. (Batchon) Beede.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, October 19, 1926, a son of the late Louis and the late Mabel F. (Spinney) Beede, he attended Lynn schools and was a graduate of Lynn English High School Class of 1943. He went on to attend Norwich University before entering the service.
A veteran of World War II, he proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy.
At age 80, Calvin retired as the owner and operator of L.O. Beede & Sons, a 3rd generation producer of industrial wood products.
A devout member of his church, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Lowell, he was a former Sunday school teacher and Parish Council member.
Calvin was a 32nd Degree Mason and a 72 - year member of the Marblehead, MA Philanthropic Lodge. He was also a member of the Shriners.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, travelling, hockey, dancing and roller skating; being with his family brought him great joy, which included Sunday outings at Salem Willows and summer vacations at the Cape.
Calvin had an easy smile and an optimistic outlook that will be remembered by all those who knew him.
He is survived by three children Louise A. Curtis and her husband Bruce of Amherst, NH, Calvin L. Beede, Jr. of Gainesboro, TN and Rose M. Beede of New Port Richey, FL; a granddaughter Jacqueline M. Cook and her husband Robert of Amherst, NH; two great grandchildren Makenna Cook and Dean Cook; a sister-in-law Louise A. Elwell of Burlington, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late James L. Beede and predeceased by his siblings Frederick Beede, Clifford Beede, Frances Townsend and Clara Beede.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions all services are private for the family. His committal service will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn, MA. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing can make contributions in his memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Calvin L. Beede, Sr.