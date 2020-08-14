Longtime Billerica Resident
Billerica – Carl F. Trevisone, Age 76, died unexpectedly Tuesday at his home.
He was born in Malden, July 15, 1944, a son of the late Ferdinand and Domenica T. (Gaeta) Trevisone and he was raised in Malden before moving to Billerica in 1963.
Carl was employed as an Electrician and later worked for Purity Supreme for over 20 years as a Forklift Operator.
He was a former member of the Tewksbury Rod and Gun Club.
Carl was the brother of the late Cecile Giordano who died August 1, he was the uncle of Corinne Delaney, Michael Giordano, Stephen Giordano and Maurice Giordano Jr. all of Billerica and is also survived by many grand and great nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica and burial will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org