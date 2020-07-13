1/1
Carl G. Patterson
TEWKSBURY

Carl George Patterson, age 67, died Tuesday evening, July 7. Beloved husband and best friend for 42 years of Nancy M. (Venezia) Patterson; son of the late George Carl and Anna M. (Manning) Patterson. Devoted father of Riane E. Patterson of Pittsburgh, and Eric M. Patterson and Jessica L. Herbert of Tacoma, WA; brother of Audrey Nicolas and her husband Pat of South Yarmouth, MA, Lorraine Whynaught of Tewksbury, Christine Patterson of Tewksbury, the late June Giordano and Carlene Vona; brother-in-law of Patricia Venezia of Tewksbury, Katherine Craig and her husband Henry of KS, Elaine Venezia of Braintree, MA; uncle of many. Formerly with Olin Chemical and Analog Devices.

Arrangements

With strict adherence to Covid-19 distancing and personal precautions; Memorial Visiting Hours Tuesday, July 14, from 5:00 until 7:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday July 15, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the John C. Davis Myeloma and Amyloid Program at Tufts Medical Center, Attn: Development Office, 800 Washington St.-#231, Boston, MA 02111 or via www.giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patterson family. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com For complete obituary see: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 13, 2020.
