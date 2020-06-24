Carl Gregory Courtright was born in Sanford Maine on July 17, 1937. He passed away at Westford House in Westford Massachusetts on May 19, 2020 at the age of 82.
Carl served in the United States Navy for over 20 years with an honorable discharge. After his retirement from the Navy, Carl went on to work for Nestle. He was also an active member of the Centralville Sportsmans Club in Dracut, and volunteered for over a decade with the Open Pantry of Greater Lowell and the Merrimack Valley Food Bank.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Andrea (Mills) Courtright, his sister Elaine Leighton and brother Amadee Courtright, his three children Jon Courtright, Christine Narvez, and Barbara Fusco. He is also survived by his daughter in law Lana Courtright and his sons in law Etienne Narvaez and Daniel Fusco. He is survived by his seven grandchildren Andrea, David and Emily Csik, Paige Fusco, Sarah, Carly, and Jared Courtright. He is also survived by his extended family. He is predeceased by his mother Cecile Flourant, his sister Georgette Curtis.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions Carl's funeral service will be postponed to a later date when restrictions have been lifted and will be held at Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home at 122 Princeton Boulevard Lowell Massachusetts 01851. https://www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carl's honor to the Open Pantry of Greater Lowell at 13 Hurd Street, Lowell, MA, or the Merrimack Valley Food Bank at 735 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.