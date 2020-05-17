Carl J. Baron
1947 - 2020
Fitchburg

Carl J. Baron, age 73, a former resident of Lowell passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Fitchburg Healthcare Center.

Born in Lowell on March 4, 1947, he was a son of the late Joseph F. and Ruth G. (Methey) Baron.

He was educated in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School class of 1965. Carl was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Prior to his retirement he was employed as a technician by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Carl enjoyed life. He traveled as often as possible and enjoyed meeting new people. His sense of humor and his ability to tell a good story brought smiles and laughter to everyone who knew him. He particularly loved cruises through the Caribbean. Carl loved music – especially music from the 60's and 70's. It brought back wonderful memories of lifelong friendships and wildly funny adventures and more stories especially about his summers in Salisbury Beach and winters in North Conway. His friends will always remember him as CJ. His love of the beach was well known. Long walks, collecting shells, sunshine, and a great tan went well with his infectious smile. He loved Florida and lived there for more than 20 years where he proudly developed a lip-smacking addiction to key lime pie. He really loved key lime pie! Carl enjoyed history and especially researching the historic background of his ancestry. He loved talking about his family and his childhood. He loved his family especially his Mom and shared so many of his childhood antics. Last, but definitely not least, Carl loved going to the casino and trying his luck. Nobody had more fun than he did when he played. And, everyone around him knew when he won! He would shout it out and do his little dance. Carl Joseph Baron will be forever remembered, forever loved, and forever missed but all who knew him.

He is survived by two brothers and a sister in law, Frank I. and Sheri Baron of NH and Kenneth M. Baron of NH; nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Carol Bedford of Tewksbury, MA.

BARON – Funeral services and burial were held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.
